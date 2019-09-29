Menu

‘Sign him next summer’ – Some Arsenal fans call for club to bring in La Liga star following ace’s display in Madrid derby

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal fans have called for the club to bring in Atletico Madrid and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey following his impressive display in Saturday’s Madrid derby.

Los Rojiblancos dew 0-0 with Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano yesterday, as Los Blancos kept up their unbeaten start to life in La Liga.

During the match, Partey looked brilliant, as he put in a stellar shift in the centre of the park, helping keep out Real’s attackers in the process.

Following this match, Gunners fans have taken to Twitter to call for their side to bring Partey to the Emirates in the near future, a move the player has already been linked with already.

The Sun reported this past summer that Arsenal, and rivals Man United, were both interested in signing the Ghanian, however ultimately, a move to either side failed to materialise.

This hasn’t stopped Gunners fans begging their club to sign him though, a shout that doesn’t look all that bad in honesty given how Partey’s performed for Atletico these past few years.

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Thomas Partey