Arsenal fans have called for the club to bring in Atletico Madrid and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey following his impressive display in Saturday’s Madrid derby.

Los Rojiblancos dew 0-0 with Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano yesterday, as Los Blancos kept up their unbeaten start to life in La Liga.

During the match, Partey looked brilliant, as he put in a stellar shift in the centre of the park, helping keep out Real’s attackers in the process.

Following this match, Gunners fans have taken to Twitter to call for their side to bring Partey to the Emirates in the near future, a move the player has already been linked with already.

The Sun reported this past summer that Arsenal, and rivals Man United, were both interested in signing the Ghanian, however ultimately, a move to either side failed to materialise.

This hasn’t stopped Gunners fans begging their club to sign him though, a shout that doesn’t look all that bad in honesty given how Partey’s performed for Atletico these past few years.

Arsenal should sign Thomas Partey next summer. pic.twitter.com/T3u8IRZkYd — Leander 10 (@Leander106) September 29, 2019

Please Arsenal should sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid. He would solve our Midfield problems before Atletico realize how good he is. — Tintin Hyde (@hyde_tintin) September 29, 2019

Buy Partey and sell Xhaka @Arsenal — Dadzie (@Mr_Sway_) September 29, 2019

Sell Xhaka, Ceballos leaves next summer , Get Thomas Partey.. i remember wanting him when he made his debut for Atletico, plus i got it from source that he wants to move to England and likes Arsenal. — ??????? (@ouatt) September 29, 2019

Now that @Arsenal needs a rock DM , why can’t we risk buying Thomas Partey just as we paid for Pepe , lets buy him to cement our team cos now his buyout clause is only just 50m — Asare (@mccoy049196) September 29, 2019

I think @Arsenal should be looking at Thomas Partey.. Partey was immense against Madrid today… Totally bossed that midfield.. Just wish we could get him.. Not easy to go past, mad forward passes and incredible strength. @EduardoHagn @rapazette @PepeEra19 — Clarence (@biggyclac) September 28, 2019

I’d love Partey at arsenal — CharlieJRice. (@Criceey10) September 28, 2019

Thomas Partey would've been a fantastic signing for arsenal — 4949UNDEFEATED (@afctid49) September 28, 2019

If we want a proper defensive midfielder, we should go for Thomas Partey. I don't care how much he costs. The guy is quality. pic.twitter.com/aaMD2HXjAg — ArsenalArena (@ArsenalArena) September 28, 2019

We need Thomas Partey at Arsenal, period. — David Mativo (@Davidmuindemati) September 28, 2019