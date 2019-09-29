Solskjaer hits back at Summer recruitment criticism by praising the potential long term impact of new faces

Man United may still be a huge name in world football based on reputation, but their play on the pitch and recent recruitment reflects a Europa League club rather than one who would be battling for titles.

That’s not to say the lack of immediate transformation means they are doomed for the long term. Some comments made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Sky Sports were reported by The Sun.

According to the report, Solskjaer believes the signings of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire are vital components for the squad now and in the future. Speaking about the signings he said: “We’re not expecting them to be leaders, but they’ll have longevity, and they’ll stay in the club and the team for many, many years.”

He went on to say: “Harry is a different player; he was the one centre-back we wanted, and the one we felt was the missing jigsaw in that defence. He was for now and the future, because he’s only 26. I’m delighted with those three, both for now, and for the future.”

These comments come a week after Jose Mourinho used his punditry spot on Sky Sports to criticise the club’s recruitment as reported by the Daily Mail.

The comments from Solskjaer can’t come as a huge surprise, there’s no way he could expect to keep his job if he spoke out against the club’s transfer activity, so he has to try and be positive with it.

The three Summer signings don’t look like they will transform the team right now, but they have been an upgrade on some of the previous players in the squad.

There are still some obvious needs that need to be addressed over the next few transfer windows. A dynamic force in midfield and a prolific striker might be enough to elevate the rest of the team back towards title relevancy, but they won’t come cheap so the United board will need to loosen the purse strings.

It’s all well and good building for the long term, but they also need to make some signings that will have an immediate impact.