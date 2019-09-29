The period when a youngster starts to find themselves around the first team is possibly the most critical part of their development. Clearly they are almost ready to make the next step, but the manager needs to decide if they will benefit most from the occasional game at their level, or if they would develop more by playing regularly at a lower level.

Man United have a group of youngsters who are close to establishing themselves in the first team. Mason Greenwood looks like the player most likely to nail down a regular spot, while others like Angel Gomes and James Garner will appear occasionally.

Another player on the cusp of breaking through is Tahith Chong. He’s had some chances in the first team lately but hasn’t completely impressed with his performances. It suggests a loan spell could be the ideal thing for him.

According to The Sun, PSV are interested in taking him on loan in January, and although Solskjaer doesn’t want to sell him he is open to letting him go out on loan to get some first team experience.

The report goes on to suggest that United might look to add some new faces to the squad in January, so the temporary switch to Holland could be ideal for the youngster.

The youngster plays in attacking midfield and is particularly notable for his hair. He’s featured in three games so far this season but doesn’t look remotely close to become a regular in the team.

He will turn 20 in December so this really is a critical point in his career, there comes a point when reserve football isn’t going to develop him any further so he needs to make a move of some sort.