Sporita Product Review

At Caught Offside we’re always on the lookout for new products and technologies in the world of football.
This month we came across Sporita, a football website that uses a Machine Learning Algorithm to predict football games.
So, what is Sporita?
Before getting started we decided to find out what is it that the guys at Sporita actually do?
So we shot them an email asking them how they come up with their football tips.
And this is the reply we got.
“We created an algorithm that uses the following data-points to come up with a highly accurate football match outcome probabilities.
- Match data – corners, shots, goals, possession, saves, etc.
- Team data – UEFA/FIFA ranking, standings, squad, (home/away) form, coach, goals for, goals against, clean sheets, etc.
- Player data – goals, assists, minutes played, cards, injuries, transfer fees and more.”
Once Sporita’s algorithm has come up with outcome probabilities for matches across +50 football leagues, it then crawls over 50 bookies to locate matches that have been overpriced, locating Value bet opportunities. All of the Tips on the website are value bets.
Therefore, placing bets on those tips guarantees our users a constant long-term profit.”
Pretty straightforward.
So what next?
Well. We decided to sign up for their VIP service and test their tips.
The Test
Sporita’s rates its tips by a score. The higher the Score of the tip the more valuable it is.
Tips have a score from 1-10. With anything above 8 considered a value bet.
We signed up on September 1st. And placed £100 on each on each of tips generated by Sporita.
One quick note: When we gained access to the VIP area, what was impressive was that Sporita displayed not only their tips but also odds at which these bets should be placed, bookies that provide these odds and the exact percentage of our bank we should place on each bet.
Below is a complete breakdown of all of our bets.
|League
|Home
|Away
|Tip
|Odds
|Date and Time
|Result
|3. Liga
|Uerdingen
|Eintracht Braunschweig
|Away Win
|2.15
|9/1/2019 0:00
|won
|2. Bundesliga
|Osnabrück
|Karlsruher SC
|Over 2.5
|2
|9/1/2019 11:30
|won
|Serie A
|Lazio
|Roma
|Under 2.5
|2.53
|9/1/2019 16:00
|won
|Super Lig
|Gençlerbirli?i
|?stanbul Ba?ak?ehir
|Home Win
|4.5
|9/1/2019 16:15
|lost
|Serie A
|Udinese
|Parma
|Home Win
|2.25
|9/1/2019 18:45
|lost
|Serie A
|Udinese
|Parma
|Over 2.5
|2.3
|9/1/2019 18:45
|won
|Serie A
|Flamengo
|Palmeiras
|Over 2.5
|2.39
|9/1/2019 19:00
|won
|Euro Qualification
|Finland
|Greece
|Home Win
|2.29
|9/5/2019 18:45
|won
|Euro Qualification
|Scotland
|Russia
|Over 2.5
|2.63
|9/6/2019 18:45
|won
|Euro Qualification
|Germany
|Netherlands
|Home Win
|2.1
|9/6/2019 18:45
|lost
|Euro Qualification
|Slovakia
|Croatia
|Home Win
|4.5
|9/6/2019 18:45
|lost
|League One
|Tranmere Rovers
|Gillingham
|Over 2.5
|1.93
|9/7/2019 14:00
|won
|1. Liga
|Wigry Suwa?ki
|Puszcza Niepo?omice
|Home Win
|2.6
|9/7/2019 16:00
|lost
|Serie A
|Fortaleza
|Fluminense
|Home Win
|2.36
|9/7/2019 20:00
|lost
|Serie A
|Fortaleza
|Fluminense
|Over 2.5
|2.29
|9/7/2019 20:00
|lost
|Eerste Divisie
|Almere City
|FC Volendam
|Home Win
|2.23
|9/8/2019 14:45
|won
|Primeira Liga
|Rio Ave
|Vitória Guimarães
|Over 2.5
|2.25
|9/8/2019 15:00
|lost
|Veikkausliiga
|HIFK
|KPV
|Home Win
|2.29
|9/13/2019 15:30
|won
|Veikkausliiga
|HIFK
|KPV
|Over 2.5
|2.31
|9/13/2019 15:30
|won
|Ligue 1
|Lille
|Angers SCO
|Over 2.5
|2.3
|9/13/2019 17:00
|won
|Ligue 2
|Le Havre
|Paris
|Over 2.5
|2.73
|9/13/2019 18:00
|lost
|Ligue 2
|Niort
|Grenoble Foot 38
|Home Win
|2.5
|9/13/2019 18:00
|lost
|Ekstraklasa
|Jagiellonia Bia?ystok
|Legia Warszawa
|Home Win
|3.2
|9/13/2019 18:30
|lost
|2. Bundesliga
|Heidenheim
|Holstein Kiel
|Home Win
|2.5
|9/14/2019 11:00
|won
|La Liga
|Real Madrid
|Levante
|Under 2.5
|3.66
|9/14/2019 11:00
|lost
|Allsvenskan
|Örebro
|GIF Sundsvall
|Home Win
|2.1
|9/14/2019 11:30
|lost
|Ligue 2
|Clermont
|Lorient
|Over 2.5
|2.63
|9/14/2019 12:45
|lost
|Bundesliga
|Mainz 05
|Hertha BSC
|Home Win
|2.46
|9/14/2019 13:30
|won
|Championship
|Preston North End
|Brentford
|Home Win
|2.79
|9/14/2019 14:00
|won
|Superettan
|Öster
|Jönköpings Södra
|Over 2.5
|2.07
|9/14/2019 14:00
|lost
|1. HNL
|Inter Zapreši?
|Slaven Koprivnica
|Over 2.5
|1.98
|9/14/2019 14:30
|won
|Pro League
|KV Oostende
|Standard Liège
|Home Win
|4.55
|9/14/2019 16:00
|lost
|1. Liga
|Tychy 71
|Wigry Suwa?ki
|Over 2.5
|2.35
|9/14/2019 16:00
|won
|1. HNL
|Gorica
|Lokomotiva Zagreb
|Home Win
|2.45
|9/14/2019 17:00
|lost
|Ligue 1
|Bordeaux
|Metz
|Over 2.5
|2.57
|9/14/2019 18:00
|lost
|Serie A
|Flamengo
|Santos
|Over 2.5
|2.26
|9/14/2019 20:00
|lost
|Ligue 1
|Nantes
|Reims
|Over 2.5
|2.72
|9/15/2019 13:00
|lost
|Super Lig
|Ankaragücü
|Yeni Malatyaspor
|Home Win
|2.89
|9/15/2019 14:00
|lost
|Primeira Liga
|Marítimo
|Belenenses
|Over 2.5
|2.48
|9/15/2019 15:00
|won
|Superettan
|Norrby
|Varberg
|Home Win
|3.4
|9/15/2019 15:30
|lost
|Veikkausliiga
|KuPS
|HJK
|Home Win
|2.7
|9/15/2019 15:30
|won
|Veikkausliiga
|Ilves
|Honka
|Over 2.5
|2.38
|9/15/2019 15:30
|lost
|Eliteserien
|Viking
|Odd
|Home Win
|3.25
|9/15/2019 16:00
|won
|1. Liga
|Olimpia Grudzi?dz
|Nieciecza
|Home Win
|3.33
|9/18/2019 17:00
|won
So by placing £100 on each tip, after 46 bets we generated a profit a net profit of £782.
In Conclusion
Making money is hard. Making money betting on football is even harder. Most people will never be able to do it.
But if you are betting on football you should always try and make intelligent decisions that will help you profit in the long run.
After testing Sporita we’ve come to the conclusion that it is one of the most reliable tipsters on the market.
