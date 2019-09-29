Sporita Product Review

At Caught Offside we’re always on the lookout for new products and technologies in the world of football.

This month we came across Sporita, a football website that uses a Machine Learning Algorithm to predict football games.

So, what is Sporita?

Before getting started we decided to find out what is it that the guys at Sporita actually do?

So we shot them an email asking them how they come up with their football tips.

And this is the reply we got.

“We created an algorithm that uses the following data-points to come up with a highly accurate football match outcome probabilities.

Match data – corners, shots, goals, possession, saves, etc. Team data – UEFA/FIFA ranking, standings, squad, (home/away) form, coach, goals for, goals against, clean sheets, etc. Player data – goals, assists, minutes played, cards, injuries, transfer fees and more.”

Once Sporita’s algorithm has come up with outcome probabilities for matches across +50 football leagues, it then crawls over 50 bookies to locate matches that have been overpriced, locating Value bet opportunities. All of the Tips on the website are value bets.

Therefore, placing bets on those tips guarantees our users a constant long-term profit.”

Pretty straightforward.

So what next?

Well. We decided to sign up for their VIP service and test their tips.

The Test

Sporita’s rates its tips by a score. The higher the Score of the tip the more valuable it is.

Tips have a score from 1-10. With anything above 8 considered a value bet.

We signed up on September 1st. And placed £100 on each on each of tips generated by Sporita.

One quick note: When we gained access to the VIP area, what was impressive was that Sporita displayed not only their tips but also odds at which these bets should be placed, bookies that provide these odds and the exact percentage of our bank we should place on each bet.

Below is a complete breakdown of all of our bets.

League Home Away Tip Odds Date and Time Result 3. Liga Uerdingen Eintracht Braunschweig Away Win 2.15 9/1/2019 0:00 won 2. Bundesliga Osnabrück Karlsruher SC Over 2.5 2 9/1/2019 11:30 won Serie A Lazio Roma Under 2.5 2.53 9/1/2019 16:00 won Super Lig Gençlerbirli?i ?stanbul Ba?ak?ehir Home Win 4.5 9/1/2019 16:15 lost Serie A Udinese Parma Home Win 2.25 9/1/2019 18:45 lost Serie A Udinese Parma Over 2.5 2.3 9/1/2019 18:45 won Serie A Flamengo Palmeiras Over 2.5 2.39 9/1/2019 19:00 won Euro Qualification Finland Greece Home Win 2.29 9/5/2019 18:45 won Euro Qualification Scotland Russia Over 2.5 2.63 9/6/2019 18:45 won Euro Qualification Germany Netherlands Home Win 2.1 9/6/2019 18:45 lost Euro Qualification Slovakia Croatia Home Win 4.5 9/6/2019 18:45 lost League One Tranmere Rovers Gillingham Over 2.5 1.93 9/7/2019 14:00 won 1. Liga Wigry Suwa?ki Puszcza Niepo?omice Home Win 2.6 9/7/2019 16:00 lost Serie A Fortaleza Fluminense Home Win 2.36 9/7/2019 20:00 lost Serie A Fortaleza Fluminense Over 2.5 2.29 9/7/2019 20:00 lost Eerste Divisie Almere City FC Volendam Home Win 2.23 9/8/2019 14:45 won Primeira Liga Rio Ave Vitória Guimarães Over 2.5 2.25 9/8/2019 15:00 lost Veikkausliiga HIFK KPV Home Win 2.29 9/13/2019 15:30 won Veikkausliiga HIFK KPV Over 2.5 2.31 9/13/2019 15:30 won Ligue 1 Lille Angers SCO Over 2.5 2.3 9/13/2019 17:00 won Ligue 2 Le Havre Paris Over 2.5 2.73 9/13/2019 18:00 lost Ligue 2 Niort Grenoble Foot 38 Home Win 2.5 9/13/2019 18:00 lost Ekstraklasa Jagiellonia Bia?ystok Legia Warszawa Home Win 3.2 9/13/2019 18:30 lost 2. Bundesliga Heidenheim Holstein Kiel Home Win 2.5 9/14/2019 11:00 won La Liga Real Madrid Levante Under 2.5 3.66 9/14/2019 11:00 lost Allsvenskan Örebro GIF Sundsvall Home Win 2.1 9/14/2019 11:30 lost Ligue 2 Clermont Lorient Over 2.5 2.63 9/14/2019 12:45 lost Bundesliga Mainz 05 Hertha BSC Home Win 2.46 9/14/2019 13:30 won Championship Preston North End Brentford Home Win 2.79 9/14/2019 14:00 won Superettan Öster Jönköpings Södra Over 2.5 2.07 9/14/2019 14:00 lost 1. HNL Inter Zapreši? Slaven Koprivnica Over 2.5 1.98 9/14/2019 14:30 won Pro League KV Oostende Standard Liège Home Win 4.55 9/14/2019 16:00 lost 1. Liga Tychy 71 Wigry Suwa?ki Over 2.5 2.35 9/14/2019 16:00 won 1. HNL Gorica Lokomotiva Zagreb Home Win 2.45 9/14/2019 17:00 lost Ligue 1 Bordeaux Metz Over 2.5 2.57 9/14/2019 18:00 lost Serie A Flamengo Santos Over 2.5 2.26 9/14/2019 20:00 lost Ligue 1 Nantes Reims Over 2.5 2.72 9/15/2019 13:00 lost Super Lig Ankaragücü Yeni Malatyaspor Home Win 2.89 9/15/2019 14:00 lost Primeira Liga Marítimo Belenenses Over 2.5 2.48 9/15/2019 15:00 won Superettan Norrby Varberg Home Win 3.4 9/15/2019 15:30 lost Veikkausliiga KuPS HJK Home Win 2.7 9/15/2019 15:30 won Veikkausliiga Ilves Honka Over 2.5 2.38 9/15/2019 15:30 lost Eliteserien Viking Odd Home Win 3.25 9/15/2019 16:00 won 1. Liga Olimpia Grudzi?dz Nieciecza Home Win 3.33 9/18/2019 17:00 won

So by placing £100 on each tip, after 46 bets we generated a profit a net profit of £782.

In Conclusion

Making money is hard. Making money betting on football is even harder. Most people will never be able to do it.

But if you are betting on football you should always try and make intelligent decisions that will help you profit in the long run.

After testing Sporita we’ve come to the conclusion that it is one of the most reliable tipsters on the market.

We encourage all those that are serious about football betting to try it out right here.