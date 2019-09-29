Tottenham stars Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier produced a hilarious VAR-themed celebration after taking the lead against Southampton in yesterday’s Premier League clash.

Watch below as Ndombele celebrates scoring by going over to Aurier and making the VAR symbol with his hands.

La VAR célébration de Ndombele et Aurier ????? pic.twitter.com/3DQkRl8QUb — Hannibal Thunder (@HannibalThunder) September 28, 2019

The pair then pretend to listen on ear-pieces to the verdict and then point to signal that they’ve given the goal.

This one was clearly rehearsed, but fair play, it was also well executed by the Spurs duo!

Tottenham beat Southampton 2-1 to get back to winning ways amid a poor patch of form.