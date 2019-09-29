Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said that he is not sure regarding the availability of Rob Holding for tomorrow’s clash against Manchester United.

The 24-year-old was out of action for several months after injuring himself in a Premier League match against the Red Devils. He made his first senior team appearance since December in the Carabao Cup fixture against Nottingham Forest and scored Arsenal’s second goal of the game.

Emery has said that he wants players like Holding in the dressing room but was unsure of the centre-back’s availability for tomorrow’s match at Old Trafford. As quoted by Metro, the Spaniard said: “When I saw him on Tuesday I thought ‘wow!’ He’s coming back – Rob Holding! I can not be certain he will start on Monday but I want him there for his spirit, his behaviour, his commitment. He feels really Arsenal Football Club and I want players like him in the dressing room.”

Given Arsenal’s performances at the back, they’ll need Holding in the heart of defence during the upcoming fixtures. The 24-year-old played the entirety of the match against Nottingham Forest so Emery might consider giving him a start against Manchester United.

Arsenal are currently 8th in the Premier League table and could move to third place if they beat the Red Devils at Old Trafford.