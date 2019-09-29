Fans have taken to Twitter today to call for Man United to replace current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers following the Foxes’ impressive start to the season.

Leicester currently sit third in the Premier League table following their 5-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday, with the Midlands side winning four and drawing two of their opening seven fixtures.

Despite losing Maguire in the summer, the Foxes look better than ever, something that can be contributed down to the brilliance of manager Rodgers.

Since being made Leicester manager, Rodgers has lead his side to 10 wins, five draws and four losses in all competitions, a great record.

And following this, it seems like fans have cottoned on to the fact that Rodgers might be better off managing elsewhere, namely, at Man United.

The Red Devils haven’t been at all good under Solskjaer this year, with the club winning just two of their first six games in the league, something that has seen fans call for the club to sack the Norwegian and replace him with Rodgers.

Not a bad shout if you ask us!

Manchester United should be going after Brendan Rodgers. At least we will play some better football. — ????? (@Joeythekiing) September 29, 2019

I can see Brendan Rodgers to man united — Tom Vickers (@tomvickers88) September 29, 2019

Rodgers would do a job at United tbh — ??? (@drinkingtee) September 29, 2019

Bredan Rodgers proved to be good manager who can win PL one day. I hope you united brings him or Simeone after Ole #LEINEW — Mr. Wonderful (@Noonehahahaa) September 29, 2019

I think united should get brenden rodgers after ole is sacked — JorginhoXKante??? (@NGOLO_KANTEY_7) September 29, 2019

United shouldn’t let this Rodgers opportunity pass them by. Perfect manager for what they’re trying to do. — F. Boakye-Mensah Jr (@merida_jr) September 29, 2019

Rodgers is getting the Manchester United job later this Season. You heard it here first. — Tony (@macaroni1888) September 29, 2019