The ability of some of Barcelona’s youngsters is just unbelievable, Alex Collado has just scored an insane backheel after a sensational run for the B team.

Barcelona ace Alex Collado sealed a win for the Catalan giants’ B team against Athletic Levante with a sensational solo goal right before the final whistle.

The 20-year-old pulled off an amazing nutmeg to drift into the box from the right-wing before dazzling a defender with some lovely ball rolls before flicking the ball past them.

The former Spain Under-19s international rounded off the magical solo run with a spectacular backheel to secure his side’s victory.

Check out the ace’s superb goal below:

? El golàs d'Álex Collado

? El golazo de Collado

? Estadi Johan Cruyff pic.twitter.com/Ka0VbR47UK — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) September 29, 2019

Collado has some amazing footwork and lovely skills, it would be great to see an exciting player like this at the top level in the future.