Video: Fantastic solo run and finish from Leao provides late consolation for AC Milan

There’s something weird about an outstanding late consolation goal. You can almost sense the opposition would applaud it if they wouldn’t get roasted for it afterwards.
Things are looking bleak for AC Milan after a 3-1 home loss to Fiorentina leaves them perilously close to the relegation zone.
The only real positive the can take from this is their goal was absolutely outstanding. Rafael Leao showed some incredible skill and composure to take on the defence and the finish was equally fantastic:
Leao, donnarumma fuck the rest pic.twitter.com/zxYOX9duq3
— ?SS (@semo33x) September 29, 2019
That’s a great goal from Rafael Leao. Really nicely done. pic.twitter.com/tSkswgc9Ww
— Para (@Paracelsus) September 29, 2019
The goal will largely be forgotten due to the circumstances and scoreline, but it’s some way to score your first goal for the club.