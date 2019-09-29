Video: Hilarious chant from Cambridge United fans at unfortunate looking steward

There’s nothing better than a funny chant to provide some entertainment on a dull afternoon. Some credit needs to be given to the Cambridge United fans for this one.

It seems like the steward takes it in fairly good humour. Not that there’s anything wrong with looking like “The Beast” from The Chase, but it wouldn’t be most people’s first choice if they could pick a doppelganger.

The Cambridge fans chanted “You’ve got The chase in the morning at him”:

“HE’S GOT THE CHASE IN THE MORNING, CHASE IN THE MORRRRRNING!” ? Terrific scenes in the Cambridge United end at Stevenage yesterday ? ? @CambridgeUtdFC pic.twitter.com/ToRZTuaPcw — I Had Trials Once… (@IHadTrialsOnce) September 29, 2019

The game was a drab 1-1 draw, so this may have been the most entertaining part of the afternoon for some of the fans.