Former Barcelona and Tottenham attacker Giovani dos Santos suffered a gruesome injury in Club America’s 4-1 win over Guadalajara earlier today.

Club America star Giovani dos Santos was left in a massive amount of pain after a high bootA high boot from Guadalajara defender Antonio Briseno.

The centre-back recklessly lunged in with his studs facing upwards when the pair battled for a 50/50 ball during today’s Liga MX clash.

Briseno was rightly sent off for the horror challenge.

Dos Santos was highly-rated when he came through the ranks at Barcelona and the Mexican international sealed a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The ace’s time in north London didn’t quite go to plan, with difficult loan spells at Ipswich Town and Galatasaray.

The Mexican international then left the Premier League outfit to return to Spain to get his career back on track.

Take a look at the unsettling incident below if you’d like:

Brutal to watch. Wild and reckless studs-up challenge from Briseño on Gio dos Santos, taking a sizable chunk out of his leg and leaving an open wound. Painful and potentially serious injury for Gio.#ClásicoNacional #ClubAmérica #FuerzaGio pic.twitter.com/xEaDgC1XFQ — Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) September 29, 2019

No México, Giovani Dos Santos sofreu um forte corte na coxa após receber os cravos do adversário. Impressionante!pic.twitter.com/MD6pHYvrsU — Doentes por Futebol (@DoentesPFutebol) September 29, 2019

Dos Santos only arrived at Club America this summer following a three-year spell with MLS giants LA Galaxy, it would be devastating to see the ace ruled out for a lengthy period because of a disgusting tackle.