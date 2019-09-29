Menu

Video: Horror tackle takes a chunk out of Giovani dos Santos’ leg

Former Barcelona and Tottenham attacker Giovani dos Santos suffered a gruesome injury in Club America’s 4-1 win over Guadalajara earlier today.

Club America star Giovani dos Santos was left in a massive amount of pain after a high bootA high boot from Guadalajara defender Antonio Briseno.

The centre-back recklessly lunged in with his studs facing upwards when the pair battled for a 50/50 ball during today’s Liga MX clash.

Briseno was rightly sent off for the horror challenge.

Dos Santos was highly-rated when he came through the ranks at Barcelona and the Mexican international sealed a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The ace’s time in north London didn’t quite go to plan, with difficult loan spells at Ipswich Town and Galatasaray.

The Mexican international then left the Premier League outfit to return to Spain to get his career back on track.

Take a look at the unsettling incident below if you’d like:

Dos Santos only arrived at Club America this summer following a three-year spell with MLS giants LA Galaxy, it would be devastating to see the ace ruled out for a lengthy period because of a disgusting tackle.

