Video: “It’s a situation between two friends” – Raheem Sterling defends Bernardo Silva following allegations of racism against Mendy

Raheem Sterling has defended Man City teammate Bernardo Silva, after the Portuguese international was accused of racism towards Benjamin Mendy.

After Silva posted a tweet about Mendy into Twitter, comparing him with a cartoon, the FA launched an investigation into the incident according to the Times.

Silva has received a lot of backlash following this tweet, which has since been deleted, however not from Sterling, who came out and defended him after Man City’s 3-1 win vs Everton yesterday.

Sterling went in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Saturday evening, stating that this incident is just a “situation between two friends”, with the England international then going on to defend his teammate later in the video.

It’ll be interesting to see what comes of the FA investigation, and whether Silva is reprimanded for his actions.

