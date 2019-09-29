Video: Pereira scores ridiculous solo goal for Leicester as Foxes take 1-0 lead vs Newcastle

Leicester City man Ricardo Pereira scored a truly stunning solo goal against Newcastle today, as he gave the Foxes a 1-0 lead at the King Power Stadium.

With the scoreline sat at 0-0, Pereira decided that enough was enough, as he took on a large part of the Magpies’ side before firing home with his left foot from the edge of the area.

GOAL FOR LEICESTER A superb run and finish from Ricardo!

It was a truly special goal from the defender, who will struggle to score a better goal than that during his career!

Pictures via Sky Sports.