Video: Pereira scores ridiculous solo goal for Leicester as Foxes take 1-0 lead vs Newcastle

Leicester City FC Newcastle United FC
Leicester City man Ricardo Pereira scored a truly stunning solo goal against Newcastle today, as he gave the Foxes a 1-0 lead at the King Power Stadium.

With the scoreline sat at 0-0, Pereira decided that enough was enough, as he took on a large part of the Magpies’ side before firing home with his left foot from the edge of the area.

It was a truly special goal from the defender, who will struggle to score a better goal than that during his career!

Pictures via Sky Sports.

