Video: Superb dummy and finish from Franck Ribery kills off AC Milan

AC Milan
It’s almost like a clash of things that were relevant about 10 years ago, Franck Ribery is enjoying a resurgence at Fiorentina while AC Milan continue to find themselves miles off the pace in Serie A.

This loss could leave Milan only a point above relegation as Franck Ribery put the game to bed and virtually guarentees Fiorentina will leave with the points.

His brilliant dummy fools the defenders and goalkeeper before he finished at the near post:

Milan were down to ten men but this put Fiorentina 3-0 up and put the game side to bed.

