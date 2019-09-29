Menu

Video: These fans adamant Isaac Hayden says “what’s the point” after Newcastle ace sent off for horror tackle vs Leicester

Leicester City FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

It’s sometimes baffling when you see a player moan at the referee after being sent off for a horrific tackle. They must know exactly what they’ve done, perhaps it’s a way to try and shift some blame.

Newcastle were already up against it way to Leicester City today, they were 1-0 down as half time approached.

The last thing they needed was to go down to 10 men, but this tackle is abysmal and completely deserving of a red:

It’s completely out of control and reckless. What makes things even worse for Newcastle fans is it appears Hayden was caught saying “whats the point of playing” on his way off the pitch too:

Clearly it’s going to take him some time to win the Newcastle fans back over after this, if they can take anything from this game now it will be impressive.

More Stories Isaac Hayden