Video: These fans adamant Isaac Hayden says “what’s the point” after Newcastle ace sent off for horror tackle vs Leicester

It’s sometimes baffling when you see a player moan at the referee after being sent off for a horrific tackle. They must know exactly what they’ve done, perhaps it’s a way to try and shift some blame.

Newcastle were already up against it way to Leicester City today, they were 1-0 down as half time approached.

The last thing they needed was to go down to 10 men, but this tackle is abysmal and completely deserving of a red:

RED CARD FOR HAYDEN Isaac Hayden is rightly sent off for a poor tackle on Praet. ? Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

? Follow #LEINEW here: https://t.co/pb2ykGjLOb

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/tWvFF4aDcm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 29, 2019

It’s completely out of control and reckless. What makes things even worse for Newcastle fans is it appears Hayden was caught saying “whats the point of playing” on his way off the pitch too:

Hayden saying “what’s the point in playing” as he comes off. Stupendous — H DOG (@bruceyslad) September 29, 2019

Hayden saying what’s the point as he’s sent off tells you everything #NUFC — chris place (@place77) September 29, 2019

Clearly it’s going to take him some time to win the Newcastle fans back over after this, if they can take anything from this game now it will be impressive.