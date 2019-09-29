Liverpool have been handed an injury boost ahead of their clash against RB Salzburg in the Champions League next week, as Erling Haaland is a doubt for the match due to illness.

The Reds lost their opening Champions League group stage game against Napoli last week, thus the Merseyside club will definitely be looking to take all three points from Wednesday’s game against their Austrian opponents.

And ahead of the game, it seems like Klopp’s side have been handed some good news, as Haaland could reportedly miss the match due to being sick.

As per the Mirror, Haaland missed his side’s game this weekend because of illness, with the 19-year-old now potentially set to miss his side’s match in midweek.

Salzburg’s sporting director has since commented on Haaland’s availability, stating that “The next two days are important. He is checked by a doctor every day. He’s sick, and we don’t quite know when he will be back. Hopefully over the next few days.”

Haaland has been on fire for Salzburg so far this year, thus if he were to miss next week’s game, it’ll definitely be good news for Klopp and Co.

The Norwegian has bagged a whopping 17 goals and five assists in just 10 games in all competitions this year, a total that includes a hat-trick in Salzburg’s 6-2 in against Genk in the CL last week.

Seems like Liverpool could be given a fortunate boost ahead of their must-win game against Salzburg in three days time…