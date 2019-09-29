West Ham will reportedly slap a £100 million price tag on midfielder Declan Rice in an attempt to fend off interest from Manchester United and Manchester City.

The 20-year-old is among the finest young talents in the Premier League and has become an integral player for the Hammers. Rice has made 77 appearances for the club, scoring twice and providing an assist. This season, the England international has featured in seven of West Ham’s matches.

Rice’s performances have attracted interest from Manchester United according to Manchester Evening News. Now, Express claim that Man City are also interested in signing the 20-year-old. This report also states that West Ham will slap a price tag of £100 million to fend off any interest from the two Manchester clubs.

Rice is one of the Hammers’ most important players and the club are bound to try their best to keep him. Placing the massive price tag can actually work because it’s highly unlikely that any club will be eager to spend £100 million on him.