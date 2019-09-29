Menu

“What a joke” and “Bruce has to go”: These fans react furiously after Newcastle thumping at Leicester

Sometimes you just know an appointment isn’t going to work out. If the fans don’t want a manager and his previous record isn’t great, then you can be almost certain it’s only going to end one way.

Steve Bruce was already fairly unpopular in Newcastle after his time in charge of Sunderland. It was always going to be tough for anyone to replace the popular Rafa Benitez, but Bruce looked like nothing more than a cheap sacrificial lamb.

To be fair, Newcastle have had a couple of decent results this season, but the 5-0 thumping away to Leicester had all the hallmarks of a team who don’t trust their manager and lack motivation.

As soon as Isaac Hayden was sent off just before half time, you knew this was only going to end one way.

These fans have taken to Twitter to express their fury at Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley:

It’s only to be expected after a shocking performance, but something really needs to change at the club. Unfortunately Mike Ashley will do things as cheaply as possible so if he thinks Bruce can avoid relegation, he won’t change anything.

It’s impossible to feel anything other than sorry for Newcastle fans at this point.

 

