Barcelona are reportedly interested in potentially bagging Chelsea winger Willian on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Brazil international is nearing the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge and seemingly remains on the agenda of Barcelona after long-standing interest.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Willian has been on Barca’s radar for around ten years now, and the club would consider signing him even at this stage of his career due to his potential availability on a free.

The 31-year-old remains a regular in Chelsea’s first-team even if he’s no longer at his peak, and it’s easy to imagine he could be a useful squad player at the Nou Camp at the very least.

Willian has built a career on being a skilful, intelligent and hard-working player, and that all-round ability should see him fit in well at Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo suggest that he is no longer a top priority for the Catalan giants, but that transfer chiefs at the club are not ruling out the option.