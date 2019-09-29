Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly told the club hierarchy that he wants the transfer of a new forward as Duvan Zapata emerges as a target.

The Red Devils are said to have scouted Zapata in action for Atalanta recently, with the prolific 28-year-old impressing United chiefs, according to Team Talk.

Zapata scored 28 goals in all competitions last season, 23 of which came in Serie A, where he’s had something of a nomadic career.

The Colombia international was previously on the books at Napoli, where he was loaned out to Udinese and Sampdoria.

He then joined Sampdoria permanently, but has since been loaned out for two seasons in a row to current club Atalanta.

This surely makes him a realistic target for United, who could do with a player like him as an option off the bench.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lacks depth in his current squad, particularly up front after allowing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer.

Zapata’s scoring record, as well as height and physicality, would give United something different and could make him a useful short-term signing.