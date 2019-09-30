Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is seemingly not set to be involved for tonight’s Premier League clash away to Manchester United.

The German playmaker was not spotted departing the team hotel to head for Old Trafford, according to a report from the Manchester Evening News.

It remains to be seen exactly what kind of line up we’ll see from Unai Emery, but the MEN list Rob Holding as one of the players on his way to Manchester for this match.

The 24-year-old defender only just returned from injury to play against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup last week, but Arsenal fans would likely love to see him involved in league matches again as soon as possible.

David Luiz has not made the best start to life at Arsenal since his summer transfer from Chelsea, while Sokratis Papastathopoulos has also been pretty poor so far this season.

Holding could surely provide an upgrade at the back, so AFC fans will hope he’s ready to start tonight.

The absence of Ozil, however, is intriguing and may leave the Gunners a little short of creativity in midfield.