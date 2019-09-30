Barcelona are reportedly considering a January transfer window swoop for Arsenal misfit Mesut Ozil, who is said to have been made available on loan.

The Gunners are keen to get the struggling German playmaker off their books as soon as possible, and he could get a surprise lifeline at Barcelona, according to Don Balon.

Ozil was one of the best creative players in the world at his peak, but there’s no denying he’s gone backwards in the last couple of years as he’s struggled to make a real impact at the Emirates Stadium.

Given his high earnings, as also noted in Don Balon’s report, it’s little surprise Arsenal want to get rid, but it is something of a surprise that Barca remain interested in him.

In fairness, the 30-year-old perhaps looks a more natural fit for Barcelona’s style of play, and would be a low-risk signing for just the second half of the season, and for no transfer fee.

It remains to be seen if this deal will definitely go through, but it would be intriguing to see what a pass master like Ozil could do with forwards like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann ahead of him.