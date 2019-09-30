Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has shown he might well have made the best pick for club captain over Granit Xhaka with his special efforts to help loan signing Dani Ceballos settle at the club.

The Spanish midfielder joined the Gunners on a season-long deal from Real Madrid in the summer, and football.london report that Bellerin has taken it upon himself to take care of him as he settles in London.

Bellerin is already known for his classy behaviour off the pitch as he shows a real connection with Arsenal fans and they’ll no doubt be delighted to hear how much of a positive influence he is in the changing room.

The 24-year-old broke through at Arsenal as a youngster and is now one of the more senior members of this squad despite still being pretty young.

And football.london detail how demanding he is of team-mates he doesn’t think are justifying their pay packet.

The report also explains his fierce loyalty and deep affection for AFC, whilst also quoting manager Unai Emery as discussing how ingrained in English culture he has become.

Most of all, Arsenal fans will hope that Bellerin can continue his fine work with Ceballos and perhaps play a role in persuading him to stay at the club permanently after the end of his loan next summer.