Unai Emery responds to worrying Arsenal claims ahead of Manchester United clash

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has responded to worrying recent claims that his players have trouble understanding his instructions.

The Daily Mirror recently reported that a number of Gunners stars don’t understand Emery’s tactics and that his poor grasp of English is still an issue over a year after he joined the club.

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has also been quoted by the Metro as saying he doesn’t always understand what the manager is saying to him, and has had to rely on assistant Freddie Ljungberg to help out instead.

However, the Metro also quote Emery as suggesting it is not a big issue and that his English is a lot better now than when he first arrived at the Emirates Stadium.

When asked if communication is a problem at Arsenal, Emery replied: “I think no. I have conversations particularly with Bukayo and Freddie does the same with individual players, not only with Saka.

“Also I spoke to Saka alone in my office and prepared sometimes some videos [for him]. I have also done videos with English players, Spanish players, German players, French players.

“Last year on my first day I spoke to them [the players] very bad, worse than today. But I have [continued to speak] English and now I think better.

“My English is, from one to 10, maybe a six. But at six I think the players can understand me. But if not, some help is good.”

Arsenal fans will be hoping that communication is not too big a problem this evening as their side travels to Old Trafford for a difficult game against Manchester United.

Emery could no doubt do without these negative headlines before such an important game, but he could probably also be doing more to win fans over after an unconvincing start to life as Arsene Wenger’s replacement.