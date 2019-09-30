Arsenal starlet Reiss Nelson has explained how going out on loan to Hoffenheim last season has improved him as a player.

The 19-year-old has long looked an exciting prospect coming through at the Emirates Stadium, and caught the eye during his time in the Bundesliga last term.

Now back at Arsenal and involved in the first-team a little more often, Nelson has reflected on his time in Germany and believes it’s helped improve his all-round game.

While Nelson admits he wants to be a goal-scorer for Arsenal, he now feels he’s ready to contribute more in other areas as well after learning more about the game from playing more often with Hoffenheim.

“Young players need to have that confidence. That’s part of why I went to Germany last year to play with Hoffenheim for a season,” Nelson told the Players’ Tribune.

“There were tough moments, for sure. I missed home, I missed Arsenal. I doubted my decision at times, like when I got hurt or when my form dipped. But what I developed there — maybe more than any ability on the pitch — was resilience. The club and support was world class, and that helped me get out of my down periods.

“I’m still a player who thrives off of scoring goals. That’s where I get my boost of confidence. But because of my time in the Bundesliga, I know now how to contribute more all over the pitch. That helps me when the goals aren’t happening.

“So I hope to bring some of that to Arsenal now that I’m home — now that I’m back where I belong. I’m excited to prove myself to our supporters, our manager and my team-mates.”

Arsenal fans will certainly hope the England Under-21 international can step up this season, with there certainly looking like being an opportunity there for him to play more often following the summer sale of Alex Iwobi.

Meanwhile, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has gone on loan to Roma and Mesut Ozil is no longer a regular in the starting line up, so Nelson should get playing time and a chance to show what he can do in attack.