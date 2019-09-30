Man Utd could reportedly see Eric Bailly remain sidelined until 2020 as he continues his recovery from a knee injury suffered in pre-season.

The 25-year-old has yet to feature this campaign after he sustained the injury blow on the eve of the new campaign in a pre-season clash with Tottenham.

SEE MORE: Man Utd target to be sold by Euro giants in January, but has two options on table

Bailly was seen wearing a brace on his knee when he landed back in England, and so there was little doubt at the time that it was a serious issue.

The Sun now report that it’s one which could keep the Ivorian out of action until 2020, which is well behind schedule as it’s noted that he was initially tipped to recover by December.

As per the Daily Mail, it was even suggested earlier this month that Bailly could return ahead of schedule and was making a quick recovery.

In turn, it will come as a shock and a huge disappointment for many at the club if the latest update is an accurate one and if the defensive ace could be out for longer than expected rather than making a return in the near future.

Given United signed Harry Maguire this past summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has enough quality and depth in that department to arguably cope without Bailly as he continues his recovery.

Nevertheless, with Man Utd looking to compete on multiple fronts and given the quality that a fully-fit Bailly can bring to the side, it will be a real blow for all concerned if he is now set to be ruled out until next year.