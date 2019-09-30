Bayern Munich winger Ivan Perisic said that he was very close to signing for Manchester United.

The Croatian international became a popular name thanks to his performances in Euro 2016. He kept on impressing for Inter Milan in the seasons that followed while helping Croatia reach the World Cup final last summer.

SEE MORE: Manchester United’s January target unwilling to lower £85,000-a-week wage to join Red Devils

Perisic said that he wanted to move to Manchester United a couple of years back when Jose Mourinho called him. The winger added that it was painful for him to miss out on a transfer to Old Trafford. Speaking to the Athletic, the Croatian international said: “How close was I going there? Very close. It was an amazing thing for me when Jose called me. It was difficult to say no to him. In fact, I really, really wanted to join him and play for United.

It was a dream of mine to play in all the big leagues. But it didn’t happen. It was painful for me. But I don’t want to go into the details. I only found out myself the real reasons two years later.”

Perisic joined Bayern Munich on loan from Inter this summer. He has made four appearances for the Bavarian club, scoring twice while providing as many assists. Bayern are currently first in the Bundesliga with 14 points from six matches. They next play Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday before facing Hoffenheim this weekend.