Chelsea fans are full of praise for manager Frank Lampard today after another fine performance at the back from young defender Fikayo Tomori.

The 21-year-old has found himself promoted to first choice for Chelsea this season after impressing under Lampard on loan at Derby County last season.

On top of that, Lampard faced a big decision late on in the summer transfer window and took a big gamble by allowing the more proven and experienced David Luiz to leave for Arsenal.

That call by Lampard now looks a masterclass and is being praised as such by a number of Blues supporters on Twitter, who understandably now feel Tomori is a major upgrade on Luiz.

The Brazilian has struggled since joining the Gunners, while Tomori has been solid and dependable for Chelsea as part of this new-look youthful side making strides under Lampard.

Things haven’t always been plain sailing for the inexperienced new boss at Stamford Bridge this season, but there are hugely encouraging signs there and the development of Tomori seems to be one earning him particular praise…

I remember when people said it was a big mistake when 32 yr old David Luiz left us, hope everyone has seen how much of a massive blessing it truly was. Paved way for 21 yr old Tomori who's doing far better than him already. Lampard masterclass. — Mod (@CFCMod_) September 30, 2019

Lampard selling David Luiz. Lots of angry fans. Now our youth player Fikayo Tomori being a star player. Lampard just already knew. — Sander (@Sandaah17) September 30, 2019

Selling Luiz- Bringing Tomori back. Masterclass — Lew (@CFCLew_) September 29, 2019

Thank you for taking David Luiz off our Books and let gave Tomori a chance ??. Forever grateful — Fan_Favorite (@William_phala) September 30, 2019

My turn to say this I was upset when Luiz left, because despite him being error-prone we lost a very influential figure in the dressing room. But Lampard's decision to get rid of him has turned out to be excellent, because now Tomori is genuinely showing world-class potential. pic.twitter.com/86rbsxR5TF — Emilia (@EmiliaCFC) September 30, 2019

I am the happiest when luiz left, for Tomori his positional awareness is excellent at this age and has enough pace in his game for a defender — sete greenbil (@SeteGreenbil) September 30, 2019

Sold Luiz. Brought back Tomori. Best business we have done — Lew (@CFCLew_) September 30, 2019

Fikayo Tomori was on the brink of signing for Everton on loan. The departure of David Luiz meant that he stayed with us. He has gone from 4th choice to 1st choice within a matter of weeks, with masterclass after masterclass. My CB @fikayotomori_ pic.twitter.com/llNjI4WfyT — Will (@willreyner) September 28, 2019

And to think David Luiz could have hindered the growth and breakthrough of Tomori. Fantastic business Marina and Lampard. — ayobami pase (@apaseayomi) September 28, 2019