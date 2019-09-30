Menu

“Lampard masterclass” – Chelsea manager praised by these fans for risky decision that’s paid off big time

Chelsea fans are full of praise for manager Frank Lampard today after another fine performance at the back from young defender Fikayo Tomori.

The 21-year-old has found himself promoted to first choice for Chelsea this season after impressing under Lampard on loan at Derby County last season.

On top of that, Lampard faced a big decision late on in the summer transfer window and took a big gamble by allowing the more proven and experienced David Luiz to leave for Arsenal.

That call by Lampard now looks a masterclass and is being praised as such by a number of Blues supporters on Twitter, who understandably now feel Tomori is a major upgrade on Luiz.

The Brazilian has struggled since joining the Gunners, while Tomori has been solid and dependable for Chelsea as part of this new-look youthful side making strides under Lampard.

Things haven’t always been plain sailing for the inexperienced new boss at Stamford Bridge this season, but there are hugely encouraging signs there and the development of Tomori seems to be one earning him particular praise…

