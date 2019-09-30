Real Madrid are reportedly facing doubts over Casemiro’s long-term future at the club as they have yet to find an agreement on an extension.

The 27-year-old re-joined the club in 2015 after a previous spell in 2012, and has since gone on to make 202 appearances for the Spanish giants in total.

SEE MORE: Confirmed Real Madrid squad vs Club Brugge: These fans question double snub from Zidane

Having appeared in over 40 games in each of the last three campaigns, there is no doubt that the Brazilian international is a key figure for Los Blancos, as he continues to play an important role for Zinedine Zidane this season too.

In turn, they will surely be eager to see him commit his long-term future sooner rather than later, as they won’t want to go into the last 12 months of his current deal with no progress being made over a possible agreement on a renewal.

According to Calciomercato, that’s the concern that they are starting to face as doubts are said to be emerging over Casemiro’s time at the Bernabeu given that the two parties haven’t been able to reach a deal to this point.

It could be argued that they still have plenty of time to do so, but the longer it drags on, perhaps more question marks will be raised over whether or not a deal will be struck.

Time will tell if the issue can be resolved before it becomes a serious problem, as the last thing Real Madrid will want is to have to consider an exit in order to avoid seeing the midfield ace’s valuation decrease given his contract situation, and perhaps even an exit on a free transfer.