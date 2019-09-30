Confirmed Arsenal XI vs Man Utd: Two changes from Emery, these fans fear the worst

Arsenal take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night as the Gunners look for a big win over their rivals in the battle for a top-four place.

Unai Emery’s side currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League table after six games, and they know victory over United would lift them back into the top four.

SEE MORE: Video: Arsenal loanee Mkhitaryan produces superb assist for Dzeko to score Roma’s winner over Lecce

That would be a disaster for the Red Devils who are already three points adrift of their north London rivals, and so they know that a win is crucial to ensure that they stay among the pack even at this early stage of the campaign.

Emery has in turn unsurprisingly named a strong starting line-up, with two changes being made to the side that saw off Aston Villa last time out in the league as Calum Chambers and Lucas Torreira come in for Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Dani Ceballos.

It’s fair to say that on the basis of the reaction below, it hasn’t gone down particularly well with many fans who are left fearing the worst having had a look at the starting XI.

Time will tell whether or not Emery has got it right or badly wrong, but ultimately Arsenal have named a strong side with a mix of experience and talented youngsters to try and secure all three points in Manchester on Monday night.

Nevertheless, with essentially three holding midfielders playing, it appears as though Arsenal will have to look to grit their teeth and win ugly with Ceballos perhaps coming off the bench to play a key role later in the game to add more creativity to the side.

? Two changes from our @premierleague win against Aston Villa… ?? Chambers, Torreira

?? Maitland-Niles, Ceballos#MUNARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 30, 2019

I want to die — Sean ? (@AFC_Sean) September 30, 2019

April fools is quite far lads. This is not the right time to joke. Now post the real lineup — LacaJet (@Diff_KnockFC) September 30, 2019

Oh brother — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) September 30, 2019

Torreira is not an 8 AND Stinky midfield with no creativity what so ever — ? (@zak_afc) September 30, 2019

Nice joke lads now release the real lineup — Clockend Joe (@ClockendJoe_) September 30, 2019

Tonight’s opposition consists of the worst Man United team in premier league history…and this Arsenal manager picks 3 holding midfielders. Be positive FFS. — CJayAFC (@Charlie_Jay_) September 30, 2019

Coward — Sosa (@Reuciano) September 30, 2019

Lol no creativity — ? (@magicalmatteoo) September 30, 2019

3DMs ffs — J5ive. ? (@J5ivve) September 30, 2019

3 DMs… not a fan personally. — Bhavs (@bhavss14) September 30, 2019