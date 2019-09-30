Barcelona could be in line to receive positive news ahead of their encounter with Inter in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Both Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele missed Barca’s win over Getafe at the weekend as they weren’t even fit enough for the bench, with Luis Suarez and Junior Firpo scoring the goals to secure the three points for the reigning La Liga champions.

However, as seen in the club’s tweet below, both Messi and Dembele trained with the rest of the squad as normal for part of their session on Monday, and that will undoubtedly be seen as a big boost and a possible sign that they will be in contention to face Inter.

On one hand, if the medical staff give the duo the green light to feature, then coach Ernesto Valverde will likely throw them straight into the mix given the importance of the fixture.

Nevertheless, the Barcelona boss will also have to be cautious as the last thing he needs is to see either player suffer a setback and a longer spell on the sidelines as a result.

In turn, it will be a fine balancing ace for the Catalan giants, as while they’ll want to see off Inter and take charge of their Champions League group this week, they have Sevilla visiting the Nou Camp on Sunday night and perhaps Messi and Dembele will be saved until then.

That said, Barcelona will make a decision on whether or not a few more training sessions are necessary for the pair to be involved, or if they can come straight back into the action against Antonio Conte’s men in midweek.

Barcelona sit in third place in Group F after the first game, with all four sides on one point apiece. With that in mind, they’ll want to avoid a setback on Wednesday which could really pile the pressure on them to get out of the group.