Former Leeds United star Gary McSheffrey says they need a signing like Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle to add to their squad.

Gayle is currently out of favour at St James’ Park, but impressed on loan in the Championship last season with West Brom.

It seems clear the former Crystal Palace forward could contribute something to this Leeds squad as they chase promotion again this season.

Discussing what Marcelo Bielsa needs, McSheffrey made it clear he rated Gayle as he singled him out as an ideal target.

“For me, that Dwight Gayle type of player,” McSheffrey said.

“I think they missed that last year as well. It’s something that didn’t get them over the line. It’s going to be their Achilles heel this year as well.”

Leeds strengthened up front with the loan signing of Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah in the summer, but he’s yet to establish himself as a regular and they could perhaps do with someone more experienced up front.