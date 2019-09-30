Menu

‘F****** fraud’ & ‘absolute bum of a footballer’ – These fans slam Arsenal star for first-half display v Man Utd

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Arsenal supporters have taken to social media to criticise Nicolas Pepe for his performance against Manchester United this evening.

The Gunners are in Premier League action at Old Trafford on Monday night, where they currently 1-0 down heading in at the half-time interval.

A Scott McTominay effort separates the two sides, but Arsenal have squandered a few potential openings with a misplaced pass or a bad decision in the final third.

Pepe has been the most guilty of wasting possession, failing to trouble David de Gea with a couple of shots while also sending a free-kick in a promising area out of play.

Some Arsenal fans have slammed the £73 million summer signing (fee confirmed by Sky Sports) for his first-half display, with one Twitter user labelling him an “absolute bum of a footballer”.

Another supporter wrote that Pepe is a “f****** fraud”, with the Ivorian winger struggling to live up to expectations once again in a crucial Premier League game.

With United currently leading, Unai Emery might consider hauling Pepe off if he continues to underwhelm in the second period, with Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli sitting on the bench waiting for an opportunity.

Nicolas-Pepe-in-action-for-Arsenal

Pepe in action for Arsenal

Arsenal could move into third place in the Premier League with a win tonight, but at the moment, they don’t look capable of breaching a United defence marshalled by Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Check out some more comments from Arsenal fans slating Pepe below.

More Stories / Manchester United FC
More Stories David de Gea Gabriel Martinelli Harry Maguire Nicolas Pepe Reiss Nelson Scott McTominay Unai Emery Victor Lindelof