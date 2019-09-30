Manchester United reportedly already have a deal wrapped up for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes for the January transfer window.

Reports today have plunged Paul Pogba’s future into doubt once again as it seems his high contract demands could lead to him reviving a move to Real Madrid this winter.

However, it may not be all doom and gloom for the Red Devils, who were recently linked very strongly as having already tied up the signing of Fernandes.

United notably chased the Portugal international for much of the summer, and Don Balon now claim they’re set to bring him in in the middle of the season after agreeing a €70million deal.

In many ways, Fernandes could prove an upgrade on the inconsistent Pogba, who has never really managed to settle at Old Trafford.

Man Utd fans will hope the Frenchman’s exit can improve the atmosphere in the dressing room and that Fernandes can provide more end product on the pitch.

The 25-year-old notably hit double figures for goals and assists last season and could be just what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to boost his attacking options from midfield.