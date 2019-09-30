Menu

(Photo) Premier League star gets some Arsenal fans excited about potential transfer after Instagram post

A lot of Arsenal fans are getting excited about an Instagram post from Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

Look at the image below as Grealish posts about how much he loves Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium – a ground he calls his favourite in the Premier League.

Arsenal fans enjoyed this from Jack Grealish

The 24-year-old may just be innocently posting about his admiration of the Gunners’ home, but he’s surely aware in this day and age what kind of attention it’s going to attract.

Arsenal could do with a signing like Grealish in attack, with a few Gooners below mentioning he might be a decent replacement for Mesut Ozil…

