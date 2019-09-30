A lot of Arsenal fans are getting excited about an Instagram post from Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.
Look at the image below as Grealish posts about how much he loves Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium – a ground he calls his favourite in the Premier League.
MORE: Former Arsenal favourite warns Unai Emery against making fatal error ahead of game vs Manchester United
The 24-year-old may just be innocently posting about his admiration of the Gunners’ home, but he’s surely aware in this day and age what kind of attention it’s going to attract.
Arsenal could do with a signing like Grealish in attack, with a few Gooners below mentioning he might be a decent replacement for Mesut Ozil…
Grealish in Özil Out ??? https://t.co/JzikfjS4Jn
— djambi?? (@djambininho) September 29, 2019
Grealish want to join The Arsenal https://t.co/pEGypOUclI
— Easton (@Easton__19) September 29, 2019
Grealish's latest story on IG like "come-and-get-me" plea.
Get him in Jan then.. ?
— oagaagn5 ? (@oagaagn5) September 29, 2019
Would not mind him at arsenal
— Lacazette SZN (@GoonerDaniel) September 29, 2019
We should go for Grealish, he is a baller @JackGrealish1 #Arsenal https://t.co/J4pOtiRl0I
— Adeel Mahmood (@AdeelMahmood19) September 29, 2019
If ozil leaves we should go all out on jack grealish
— Steven Saunders (@stevensaunders0) September 29, 2019
Sign this guy asap
— Servant of the King (@Eworo_dky) September 29, 2019
Grealish 2020? pic.twitter.com/UcDiuFuZPH
— Shameless FC[We Feast] (@oohtorreira1) September 29, 2019
Grealish is nearly as good as Maddison he’ll do nicely
— h (@_hfafc) September 29, 2019
Grealish supports Arsenal ?
— Lucifer Fernando (@DaRealDilshan) September 30, 2019