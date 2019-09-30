Noel Whelan feels that Ezgjan Alioski is a player who Marcelo Bielsa might drop in Leeds United’s upcoming fixture against West Bromwich Albion.

The Whites fell to fourth place in the Championship after their defeat to Charlton Athletic on Saturday. Alioski’s performances for the club haven’t been very good in the last couple of matches where he was used as a left-back. The 27-year-old has made 101 appearances for Leeds United and in 63 of them, he has played as a wide midfielder.

Even this season Alioski started as a left midfielder for their first couple of matches before he was moved to left-back.

Whelan is of the opinion that Bielsa might drop the 27-year-old for the match against West Brom due to his lack of efficiency defensively. Speaking to Football Insider, the former Leeds player said: “He took him off at half-time against Charlton to go to three at the back and that tells you Bielsa wasn’t happy with him. Alioski has great energy and will run all day but, when it comes to defending, he goes to ground and sells himself too often.

“Bielsa is worried about him in defensive situations. He should be, as Barry Douglas is a better defender and a proven left-back. Alioski has plenty to offer and you always get 100 per cent from him, but Bielsa may be thinking the West Brom game is the ideal time for a change, with the matches coming thick and fast. We know Bielsa doesn’t like to rotate or make changes, but it’s an obvious decision to make.”

Alioski’s recent performances suggest that the left-back position doesn’t suit him too well. The North Macedonian international has featured in all but one of Leeds United’s matches this season, scoring against Stoke City. Maybe playing Alioski as a left midfielder would help him and the club.

Leeds United’s next game is against West Bromwich Albion who are yet to lose a game in the Championship this season so far.