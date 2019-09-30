Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has praised midfielder Mason Mount for his performances so far.

Mount had an impressive 18/19 season when he was on loan at Derby County under Lampard’s tutelage, netting 11 goals and providing six assists in 44 appearances across all competitions. The midfielder returned to Chelsea following the end of his loan spell and has become a regular for the club in 19/20 as of now.

Barring the Carabao Cup fixture against Grimsby Town, Mount has featured in all of the Blues’ matches so far, scoring thrice and providing an assist. The 20-year-old has been in stunning form for Chelsea in midfield and has also done well in the couple of matches where Lampard used him as a winger.

The Blues manager has admitted that Mount’s performances this season have been better than he expected. As quoted by football.london, Lampard said: “He has an all-round game and that quality. I probably didn’t expect this type of level already at Chelsea. I thought it would take him a bit of time. But he’s been straight in and is improving daily.”

Mount has been in fine form for Chelsea this season and there’s every chance of him producing better performances as the season progresses. The Blues are now 6th in the Premier League table, just one point behind fourth-placed West Ham. Chelsea next play Lille in the Champions League before facing Southampton.