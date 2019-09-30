Zinedine Zidane has admitted that Real Madrid have yet to see the best of Eden Hazard since his arrival from Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

As per Sky Sports – Hazard completed an £89 million switch to Santiago Bernabeu back in June, bringing to an end his seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian star has yet to register a single goal or assist in four appearances for the Blancos across all competitions after a thigh injury forced him to miss the start of the season.

During Madrid’s 0-0 draw with arch-rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday, Hazard toiled in vain for 77-minutes before being substituted and his recent performances have been called into question by a number of fans and experts.

Zidane is also eager to unlock the 28-year-old’s potential, but has also insisted that he will be patient with a player adjusting to new surroundings in the Spanish capital.

“He knows we want more from him, but we have to stay calm. I’m not worried at all. He will succeed here and will be very good,” the Frenchman told a press conference on Monday – as per Sky Sports.

“You have to be patient with players who have just arrived. The good thing is he will not change. He needs more, but we will see it soon. If we can see it tomorrow, great.

“The same thing happened to me but I stayed calm. I knew that in time it would work.”

Speaking ahead of Madrid’s Champions League group stage encounter against Club Brugge on Tuesday, Hazard conceded that he is “not yet a Galactico”.

However, the Belgium international is confident he will be a success at the Bernabeu and already has his sights set on major trophies.

“I’m not yet a Galactico,” Hazard said – as Sky Sports reports.

“I have to be the one to prove that I can become one.

“We know very well the last No 7 at this club [Cristiano Ronaldo] and I have to be the first to prove that I can be the best in the world, enjoy myself on the pitch, give everything in training and matches.

“I don’t doubt my abilities or my technique and the more I gain confidence, everything will be better.

“When we start a competition, we want to win it: Champions League, league, cup – when you play for Real Madrid, all we want and have in our mind is to win.”