West Ham star Declan Rice is of the opinion that Liverpool’s Fabinho is the best defensive midfielder in the world.

The Brazilian made quite a name for himself while at Monaco. This propelled Liverpool to sign him last summer n a transfer fee reported to be £39 million according to BBC. Fabinho was mostly on the bench for the first couple of months before becoming an undisputed starter under Jurgen Klopp.

The 25-year-old has so far made 51 appearances for Liverpool, scoring a goal against Newcastle and providing three assists.

When asked who the best defensive midfielder in the world, Rice replied as quoted by the Daily Star: “Fabinho. He’s adapted to the Premier League really quickly. He’s strong and powerful. He sees a pass, reads the game well. I’ve got to say him.”

It’s fair enough that Fabinho is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world if not the best. His strength, tenacity, passing and vision have been incredibly useful to Liverpool. The Reds have plenty of midfield options but it will be nearly impossible to leave out Fabinho from the playing XI. The 25-year-old has featured in all but one of Liverpool’s matches this season and will most likely start in Wednesday’s Champions League fixture against Red Bull Salzburg.