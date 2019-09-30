Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder heaped praise on his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp for his attitude following Saturday’s match at Bramall Lane.

The Reds beat the Blades in their own backyard for the first time since 1990 but the latter put up a tough fight. Gini Wijnaldum scored the only goal of the match after Sheffield United custodian Dean Henderson was unable to hold on to Dutchman’s shot.

Wilder said that it was refreshing to have a conversation with Klopp following the match. As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, the Blades manager told reporters: “I’m not a connoisseur of champagne, I don’t really drink a lot to be honest, but it was great to sit in a room with him. We’ve had a beer and chatted about the game. It’s quite refreshing because I don’t get that feel with some managers in the Premier League, which is disappointing.”

There’s hardly anyone who would hate Klopp. The Liverpool manager has endeared himself to the club’s fans not only because of his tactics but his attitude too.

With the victory over Sheffield United, the Reds have extended their Premier League winning run to 16 matches. They remain at the top of the table, five points above Manchester City. Liverpool next take on Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday before playing Leicester City on Saturday.