Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels that bringing on Divock Origi played a role in their winner against Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Reds registered their seventh successive Premier League win of the season by beating the Blades at Bramall Lane for the first time since 1990. Georginio Wijnaldum’s 70th-minute goal turned out to be the winner for Liverpool.

Not long before the goal was scored, Klopp subbed off Jordan Henderson and brought in Divock Origi. The Liverpool manager said that this substitution played a part in the winner. Speaking to Liverpool’s official site, Klopp said: “We changed before the goal and maybe that was lucky as well. Div was involved in the goal. We wanted to have it there, we needed to have players in between the lines. The midfielders didn’t get that there really, so Gini and Hendo didn’t come in the No.10 position next to Bobby.

“So, it was too often that we just passed to the full-back and the positioning in the box wasn’t right for a cross. We wanted to have Bobby in between the lines and still offensive wings, so that’s what we did with Div, Mo in the centre. That’s how we scored the goal, not exactly with all involved, but in a situation like that, so all good.”

Liverpool have extended their Premier League winning streak to 16 matches with Saturday’s win. They need another three to surpass Manchester City’s record of 18 successive wins. Their next three Premier League fixtures are against Leicester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur so it’s very much possibly for Liverpool to win all of them.

The Reds’ next match is on Wednesday against Red Bull Salzburg.