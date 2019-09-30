Liverpool could reportedly see Alisson return to full training this week, but will not rush him back from his calf injury.

The Reds face Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday night before hosting Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday.

Alisson, who has been sidelined by his calf injury since the opening game of the season against Norwich City, is not expected to return in time for either encounter.

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, the Brazilian shot-stopper could return to full training this week, although a decision is expected from the medical team from Tuesday onwards to determine whether or not they believe he is ready for that next step in his recovery and rehabilitation.

It sounds promising from a Liverpool perspective though that Alisson is on the verge of stepping up his comeback, but sensibly the Merseyside giants will not want to risk a setback at this stage and see him sidelined for even longer.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if he is given the green light to feature against Manchester United on October 20, as that is the first game back after the international break.

Given Adrian’s form in his absence, Jurgen Klopp could also be tempted not to disrupt his settled backline with the Spaniard between the posts and might perhaps consider keeping Alisson back until he’s able to give him a run out to shake off any rustiness.

That said, the Brazilian international is a world-class operator and so many will undoubtedly argue that he should be named in the starting line-up as soon as he is fully fit regardless of his lack of playing time.