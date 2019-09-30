Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish feels that Steven Gerrard would be a suitable replacement for Jurgen Klopp if he leaves Anfield.

Klopp has had a massive impact on the Reds since joining the club in 2015. Under him, Liverpool have once again become an elite force in Europe. They won the Champions League last season followed by the UEFA Super Cup.

SEE MORE: Jurgen Klopp explains the move that helped Liverpool’s winner against Sheffield United

Klopp himself said that Gerrard should be Liverpool’s next manager once he departs. Speaking to FourFourTwo, the Reds boss said: “If you ask who should follow me, I’d say Stevie. I help him whenever I can.”

Dalglish feels that Gerrard is an ideal replacement for Klopp if he leaves Anfield. As quoted by Goal.com, the Liverpool legend said: “When that scenario unfolds, Steven Gerrard, I’m quite certain, will come into the thoughts of everyone at Liverpool. He knows the club inside out and is proving himself to be a very capable young manager at Rangers. Jurgen didn’t say what he did in order to angle a move away from Anfield for himself, or to unsettle Steven at Ibrox. He was just speaking honestly.

“For me, the way Jurgen answered the question put to him once again reiterated just how much he ‘gets’ Liverpool, from the way some people are regarded by everyone at the club to the mood and feelings of the supporters. Perhaps Steven might have been a wee bit embarrassed with Jurgen’s comments, but they would have been said with the best of intentions. Deep down inside, I’m sure Steven would have been very, very proud of Jurgen’s comments. But right now he has a job at Rangers to be getting on with, just as Jurgen will be fully focused on matters at Anfield.

“Steven is doing very well at Ibrox. He has improved the team, and helped the club make huge strides forward off the park. The next step, of course, is to try to win silverware.”

Klopp’s current contract with Liverpool expires in 2022 although the club’s supporters would want him to stay longer. However, if he were to leave, Gerrard can be a suitable option to replace him. The Rangers manager has a very good understanding of the club’s culture and has so far done a pretty decent managerial job at Ibrox.