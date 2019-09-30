Manchester United will no doubt want to take note of comments made by Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc regarding the transfer situation of Jadon Sancho.

The exciting young England international has made a real impression during his time with Dortmund so far, whom he joined from Manchester City as a youngster.

Since then, Sancho has exploded into life in the Bundesliga, making the most of the opportunities that have come his way to earn himself a regular place in the senior England squad.

On top of that, the Daily Mirror claim the 19-year-old continues to be monitored by Manchester United, who could no doubt do with an attacking player of his quality after a poor start to the season.

Luckily for the Red Devils, it seems Dortmund are resigned to losing Sancho at some point in the near future.

Zorc told Kicker, as translated by the Mirror, that he doesn’t see Sancho being at Dortmund in five years’ time, and while that’s a bit vague, we know from the club’s recent history that they do tend to sell their stars to bigger clubs on a fairly regular basis.

Ousmane Dembele is a similar talent who shone at BVB at a young age before being snapped up by Barcelona, while Christian Pulisic was also recently raided from the club by Chelsea, and MUFC will now surely be confident they can strike a similar deal with Sancho soon.

“No decision has been made,” Zorc said. “But you don’t have to be a prophet to know he won’t play here for another five years.”