Some Manchester United fans are seeing the next Wayne Rooney in one of their academy products – and not just because he’s scoring some decent goals.

Watch this free-kick video blow as Mark Helm in the number ten shirt scores in an eerily similar style to club legend Rooney.

Just saw it again, not comparing. But, this guy looks exactly like Rooney ffs https://t.co/97g4XeISB2 — AD? (@UTDFuture) September 30, 2019

Something about the camera angle also really makes the youngster look a lot like the former Red Devils captain, and many fans have noticed the resemblance.

In fairness, pictures of his face don’t show a huge amount of similarity, though perhaps you’ll disagree…?

Greenwood – Next RVP

Helm – Next Rooney 4th place finish guaranteed in 2026. MUFC will be back. https://t.co/3sJYs9T1jT — BullBull (@DahiiBhalla) September 30, 2019

Ole during next TW: We have got Mark Helm, he reminds me of Rooney and I think he is ready to step up and help us…. pic.twitter.com/Zp7268U3vF https://t.co/jUgyv2ac1h — Shubham (@TheDalotCross) September 30, 2019

I legit thought that was Rooney. ? — KingBee ? ?????? ? (@real_KingBee) September 30, 2019

@WayneRooney

Is that you ??? — Ahmad Khalil (@ahmadkh1010) September 30, 2019

His form and posture is exactly like Rooney's. — that geeky bro™?? (@george_katebe) September 30, 2019

Rooney regen to save our club ? — ICEMAN?? (@ICEMAN60190368) September 30, 2019

The run up and everything oh myyyy I see what you mean — Greenw00dSZN (@MUFC_DEVILS20) September 30, 2019