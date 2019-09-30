Menu

Video: Some Man United fans convinced Wayne Rooney is back and scoring for their youth team as youngster Mark Helm nets superb goal

Some Manchester United fans are seeing the next Wayne Rooney in one of their academy products – and not just because he’s scoring some decent goals.

Watch this free-kick video blow as Mark Helm in the number ten shirt scores in an eerily similar style to club legend Rooney.

Something about the camera angle also really makes the youngster look a lot like the former Red Devils captain, and many fans have noticed the resemblance.

In fairness, pictures of his face don’t show a huge amount of similarity, though perhaps you’ll disagree…?

Man Utd youngster Mark Helm

Mark Helm – the next Wayne Rooney?

