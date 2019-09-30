Manchester United surely have a decent chance of sealing the transfer of Ousmane Dembele as he reportedly faces an uncertain future at Barcelona.

The France international was recently linked with the Red Devils by the Independent, and there’s no doubt he could be a useful signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side if he can get back to his best.

However, it’s just not happened for him at Barcelona and Don Balon now claim Dembele could lose his place in Ernesto Valverde’s team to youngster Alex Collado, who is shining for the Catalan giants’ B team.

This surely spells the end for Dembele at the Nou Camp, and must represent a real opportunity for Man Utd to snap him up some time soon.

It could be a gamble, especially as the Independent claim Barca would ask for £100million for the 22-year-old, but fans would surely take him as a likely upgrade on struggling stars like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Dembele may well be a better fit in the Premier League due to his direct style of play, but MUFC should perhaps take a note of caution as Don Balon point to problems off the pitch also damaging his Barcelona career to date.

This would be a sad waste of talent and it would be great for neutrals to see Dembele revive his career in England.