Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly out of today’s game against Arsenal, though it’s not current known what his injury is.

This is the latest Man Utd squad update from the Manchester Evening News, who noted earlier than Wan-Bissaka was somewhat surprisingly not pictured with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s matchday squad for this evening’s game.

This is a real blow for the Red Devils, with the MEN noting that the club will have all three of their specialist full-backs unavailable this evening.

This means no Wan-Bissaka and seemingly no Luke Shaw or Diogo Dalot against an Arsenal attack that could do a lot of damage at Old Trafford.

Since his summer move from Crystal Palace, Wan-Bissaka has become a key player for United and one of their better performers in this tough start to the season.

Missing the 21-year-old against the Gunners is far from ideal, though it was at least earlier reported by the MEN that Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford look to be back in contention to play tonight.

MUFC fans will be relieved they have such a strong home record against tonight’s opposition, but that could all change if Solskjaer is forced to put out such a weakened team.