Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has sent a clear message to the club’s board over the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer situation.

While not addressing the likes of Ed Woodward directly, McTominay has sent a strong backing to manager Solskjaer amid the team’s poor recent run of form.

The Norwegian tactician started brightly when he initially arrived at Old Trafford as interim manager, but his side’s form has gone rapidly downhill since he landed the job permanently.

It remains to be seen if this inexperienced club legend is really up to such a big job, but McTominay believes he is the right man to lead Man Utd.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mirror, the Scotland international expressed his view that managers don’t get enough time in the modern game and that clubs need to be able to back their coaches’ long-term plans.

“You have to have that ­continuity at any club,” he said.

“In this day and age, clubs are just willing to sack a manager, without really thinking about the consequences for how that team is going to go forward in the next five or six years.

“Ole definitely has a plan for the short-term and long-term, and when you’ve got a guy like that, it’s important you stick by him.”

MUFC fans will hope the other players are truly behind Solskjaer as well as the club will need unity if they are to improve, though many supporters will also surely be running out of patience and hoping for a bigger, more proven name to come in soon.