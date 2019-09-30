Man Utd revealed that Aaron Wan-Bissaka was absent against Arsenal on Monday night as he was ruled out due to suffering with tonsillitis.

The 21-year-old has been an important figure in the United defence so far this season after his summer switch from Crystal Palace.

He was replaced by Axel Tuanzebe in the starting line-up against the Gunners, and that switch proved to be costly given that he gave possession away cheaply in the build up to Arsenal’s equaliser in the second half.

As noted by United’s official site, Wan-Bissaka missed out due to a bout of tonsillitis, and so it remains to be seen whether or not that puts his involvement under threat against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday as well as the Premier League clash with Newcastle Utd on Sunday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may choose to rotate his side in the Europa League anyway to give others a chance, and it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise if Wan-Bissaka was left out to give him more to recover and get back to full health and fitness in time for the trip to Tyneside.