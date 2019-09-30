Juventus will reportedly look to offload Mario Mandzukic in January, but it’s claimed that Man Utd could face competition from a MLS side.

As noted by Tuttosport, the Croatian stalwart was heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford prior to the summer transfer deadline.

Evidently, a move didn’t materialise at that point and Mandzukic has yet to feature for Juventus this season while he was left out of their Champions League squad by Maurizio Sarri.

In turn, a January exit would seem to make sense for all concerned as the Turin giants still have Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi and others ahead the 33-year-old in the pecking order.

As per Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s noted that Juventus intend on selling Mandzukic in January and while Man Utd are specifically named again as a possible destination, it’s added that Los Angeles FC could emerge as competition for them.

It’s a big decision for Mandzukic at this stage of his career, as while he has shown an ability to produce at the top level even in the latter stages of his playing career, a long-term contract and switch to the US could be an appealing option.

Nevertheless, if he believes that he can still play at a high level, then he would certainly be a welcome boost for Man Utd in January given their lack of firepower and depth up front after allowing both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave this past summer.

With the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial picking up injuries, it has really tested Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, and that’s a problem that Mandzukic could help solve while also offering a different dynamic up front with his physicality and aerial threat.